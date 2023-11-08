Family honors late son with scholarship at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Virginia family with ties to Fairmont has established a new endowed scholarship for students studying special education in the College of Education, Health and Human Performance at Fairmont State University.

John A. Carbone and Mary Lois Carbone have donated $30,000 to Fairmont State in honor of their late son to create the John Anthony Carbone, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship.

Due to complications at birth and other issues along the way, John did not have a complete, traditional, formal education and did not fully understand the complicated world he lived in.

John wanted to do whatever he could to help others achieve advanced education so that they could help other less fortunate people. Being a frugal person, John, Jr. carefully managed his limited sources of income. Thus, a significant portion of this endowment consists of the money from his own savings account.

“I am thankful that we will be able to provide funds to teacher candidates pursuing special education,” said Julie Reneau, Professor of Special Education and Executive Director of Autism Individualized Mentoring & Support Services. “There is a critical shortage of special educators in our region and skilled special educators are needed to help students with disabilities reach their long-term goals. I am so amazed and appreciative that the money for much of this endowment comes from John Jr.”

The John Anthony Carbone, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship will provide funds to students demonstrating financial need to cover tuition, fees, books, room, and board. Students who are residents of West Virginia or children of West Virginia residents are eligible for this award with preference given to graduates from high schools in Marion, Monongalia, Harrison, and Taylor Counties. Recipients must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or better and be entering their junior year of studies as a special education major.

