Firetruck involved in three-vehicle wreck while responding to fire

The wreck occurred near 36th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.
The crash is currently under investigation.
The crash is currently under investigation.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

UPDATE: A Parkersburg firetruck was involved in a three-vehicle wreck while responding to a report of a structure fire. Initial information from Wood County Dispatch reported a two-vehicle crash.

The wreck occurred near 36th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.

There are no reported injuries, according to Wood County Dispatch.

The firetruck is responsible for the wreck, according to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating
Tamra Garvin
Nurse at Sharpe Hospital terminated after murder indictment
Michael Stemple
Man charged with beating, threatening to kill 3 children while babysitting them
Crews respond to crash on I-79 in Marion County
Crews respond to crash on I-79 in Marion County

Latest News

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Thursday that he will not seek re-election to the...
Sen. Manchin will not seek reelection in 2024
Photo of Charles Ray Blevins. Taken 2/27/2019
U.S. Marshals searching for West Virginia man wanted for murder in Kentucky
West Virginia's oldest VFW prepares for Veteran's Day parade in Clarksburg
West Virginia’s oldest VFW prepares for Veteran’s Day parade in Clarksburg
File Image
1 injured in ceiling collapse
File photo of a firetruck
Four buildings destroyed in Braxton County fire