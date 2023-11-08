Firetruck involved in three-vehicle wreck while responding to fire
The wreck occurred near 36th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
UPDATE: A Parkersburg firetruck was involved in a three-vehicle wreck while responding to a report of a structure fire. Initial information from Wood County Dispatch reported a two-vehicle crash.
There are no reported injuries, according to Wood County Dispatch.
The firetruck is responsible for the wreck, according to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board.
