Firetruck involved in three-vehicle wreck while responding to fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

UPDATE: A Parkersburg firetruck was involved in a three-vehicle wreck while responding to a report of a structure fire. Initial information from Wood County Dispatch reported a two-vehicle crash.

The wreck occurred near 36th Street and Central Avenue at approximately 4:18 p.m.

There are no reported injuries, according to Wood County Dispatch.

The firetruck is responsible for the wreck, according to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board.

