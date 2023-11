BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Keeling with the American Red Cross joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about the Holiday Heroes Open House happening next week, volunteer positions available, and the type of supplies that will be packed.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.