Franklin D. Simons, 89, of Clarksburg passed away on November 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Lost Creek on May 4, 1934 a son of the late Earl and Verna Root Simons. Frank married Sandra Holt Simons on May 7, 1955, who preceded him in death on November 27, 2020. Surviving Mr. Simons are five children, Franklin E. Simons and wife Sylvia of Taylor County, Cindy Mugnano and husband Tom of Quiet Dell, Sandy Coleman of Clarksburg, David C. Simons and wife Roberta of Clarksburg, and Thomas “T.J.” Simons and wife Amy of Nutter Fort; 14 grandchildren, Carrie Robinson, Joshua Simons, Jeremy Simons and wife Lydia, Jonah Simons and wife Jessica, Ginny Hamrick and husband Rich, Michael Coleman and wife Kamala, Heather Hartley and husband Chris, David Coleman, Kyle Simons and wife Michele, Stacey Markley and husband Ryan, Joe Simons and wife Cecelia, Lura Simons, Ashley Campbell and husband Jordan, and Elise Moore and husband Jonathon; and 20 great-grandchildren, Jacob Bice, Rylie Stutzman and husband Devon, Lance Hartley, Preston Hartley, Edie Hartley, Carina Robinson, Luke Simons, Lyla Simons, Nora, Corianna, Patrick and Eleanor Campbell, River Lee Simons, Jonathon, Silas, Juniper, and Solomon Simons, Maisie Hamrick, and Milliana and Madelyn Moore. In addition to his parents and wife, Frank is preceded in death by 10 siblings, Dessie Fornash, James “Art” Simons, Rosie Plum, Thelma Shock, Emory Simons, Jack Simons, Martha Lough, Delores Krebs, Bill Simons, and infant sister, Leona Simons. Frank was a graduate of Fairmont State College with an associate degree in business and retired from the United States Air Force in 1971 as a Tech Sergeant with 20 years of service and the United States Postal Service in 1985. He was a member of the Lewis and Harrison County Senior Citizens, Calvary United Methodist Church, Air Force Sgt. Association, and lifetime member with the D.A.V. Frank loved traveling all over the United States, participating in the Crusaders Sunday School Class, fishing, camping, working puzzles and running in local 5k races. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm where the funeral service will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 11:00 am with Pastor Robert Marino officiating. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.