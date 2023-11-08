Healthy Kids Inc. fuels youth nutrition

By Caine Pittman
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Healthy Kids Inc. Is the first cooking model of its kind in the state, and they are looking to fight childhood obesity. According to WVU researchers, the state has a 22 percent childhood obesity rate. The national average is 16. Mandy Curry feels Healthy Kids Inc. can change that.

“We have a group of trained, skilled chefs and nutritionist who help to prepare all our foods and the menus. Using local foods, the healthiest food that we can find, our goal is to make sure the youngest children are eating the healthiest food,” said Mandy Curry, Founder of Health Kids Inc.

Healthy Kids Inc. has been in full-cooking operation for two years, and they supply food for 11 childcare centers across four counties and a private school in Fairmont, and they make between 1000-1200 meals a day. Curry has dedicated her life to helping the community.

“Been in this health environment for thirteen years. This has been my passion, and it started from my personal life, and my husband, and our kids. We wanted our kids to have a healthier start to their life—that’s what prompted this whole journey,” said Curry.

Curry and her team have plans for the future to feed seniors, and they will expand their childcare center meals with the ultimate goal of building a fresh food coalition.

“The bigger dream is that we begin to recreate a new local food system where we begin to pull it closer and more local. We’re working with farmers, and we have these kitchens that are community partners all across West Virginia,” said Curry.

Healthy Kids Inc. operates at the Mon County Center from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

