Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va (WDTV) - Troopers with the Bridgeport Detachment of the West Virginia State Police are investigating after human remains were found in Harrison County.

According to a release from the WVSP, a search warrant was executed near a home in the Meadowbrook community of Harrison County on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to a release from the WVSP, a search warrant was executed near a home in the Meadowbrook community of Harrison County on Friday, Nov. 3. (WDTV)

The search warrant was the result of a lengthy criminal investigation conducted by troopers, the release says.

A K-9 was utilized in the search, and troopers say human remains were discovered, located and processed.

The human remains that were recovered have been sent to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for analysis and autopsy, troopers say.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.