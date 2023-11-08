‘It just really hurts my heart’; Nephew of building collapse victim remembers Alvin Nees

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It has been one week since a building collapse took the lives of two men: Billy Daniels and Alvin Nees, both of Pike County, Kentucky.

The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 31, near Middlefork Wolfe Creek Road. Daniels and Nees were contracted to help in a demolition preparation phase of the idled coal processing plant. The collapse virtually leveled the 11-story building.

Roger Bevins, one of Nees’ nephews, remembers him as a person full of life and full of fun.

“He was a real big jokester, and he liked to dance too,” he recalled. “We’d play music a lot because I always had stereos. He loves stereos, too. We kind of tinkered around with anything and everything.”

Bevins said he grew up in Kentucky and now lives in upstate New York. He said he was in shock when he heard about the building collapse.

“I saw it on TV and I was talking to my girlfriend. I’m thinking, ‘Oh, I wonder if it’s close to anywhere I know’ and kind of right after I saw it on the news, my cousin had messaged me saying it was my uncle,” he said. “It just threw me into shock. I couldn’t believe it. Alvin was a great person, he really was. It just really hurt, hurt my heart.”

Bevins said it has been a few years since the last time he saw his uncle, recalling riding four-wheelers with him. He said all the times they spent together are cherished moments.

“I just want him to know, I loved him, because I didn’t tell him, I’ve never been one to express my feelings really,” he said. “I just want him to know I love him, and seeing the situation now, he definitely is missed, whether he knew it or not.”

Kentucky State Police are investigating both men’s deaths.

