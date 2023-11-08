Joseph Samuel Barker, III, 86, of West Milford, passed away Monday morning, November 6, 2023, in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born in Arlington, VA, on January 23, 1937, a son of the late Joseph S. Barker, Jr., and Edith V. (Taylor) Barker.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Delores (Gregis) Barker, on June 23, 2012.

He is survived by two sons, James W. Barker of Waldorf, MD; and Joseph D. Barker of Indian Head, MD; his step-children, Ricky A. Carr and his wife Lisa of Bridgeport; and Kevin W. Carr and his wife Joni of Weston; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Ann Campbell of Stanford, VA.

He was also preceded in death by a son, John A. Barker; and a step-son Harl Eugene Carr.

Joe had served in the US Air Force for 12 years, receiving an Honorable Discharge as an Airman First Class. He had worked as a district manager at McDonald’s in Washington DC; and he and his wife operated Dee’s Restaurant in Morgantown and Clarksburg. He retired as a security guard at Harrison Power Plant.

He enjoyed boating, fishing, cooking, country music and online card games. He was an avid animal lover, especially his dog Angel and his cat Tom.

A graveside service will be held at West Virginia National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Reverend Gary L. Carr presiding. Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

