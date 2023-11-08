Local volunteer fire dept. uses funding to update equipment

BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -We have an update from a story we covered this past summer. Thanks in-part to the American Rescue Plan, hundreds of thousands of dollars in total have been approved by the Mercer County Commission to help fire departments in Mercer County. This money is split among nine departments throughout the county.

We spoke to the chief of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department who says they were able to use the funds to update some out-of-date equipment. For example, self-contained breathing apparatus can cost up to 6 thousand dollars, but, thanks to this money, The Bramwell VFD was able to get six of them, making them better equipped to serve the area.

“Without the equipment, the proper equipment, obviously we can’t do our jobs...” says Chief Aaron Simkins, “...Every piece of equipment we got in the house is up to date, it is up to code, and it will help us do our jobs the best we can for the community and our surrounding area.”

Simkins says the new equipment is even better than before, with new digital displays and new lights that help to indicate that a firefighter that may have succumbed to the flames, helping to keep these firefighters in Bramwell safe.

