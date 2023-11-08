Mark Kellogg gets first win, WVU downs Loyola MD 74-39
Mountaineers control the game throughout, shoot 52% from 3.
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - New WVU head coach Mark Kellogg secured his first win at the helm tonight, as WVU blew past Loyola Maryland, 74-39.
The Mountaineers took the first quarter to find their rhythm, but proceeded to dominate the game after, outscoring the Greyhounds 56-23 in the final three quarters.
JJ Quinerly led all scorers with 19 points, while Lauren Fields added 13 and Jordan Harrison put in 18.
