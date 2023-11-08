National Christmas Tree event to disrupt traffic in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say the National Christmas Tree event in Morgantown will disrupt traffic on Saturday.

A portion of High St. will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, according to a release from the Morgantown Police Department.

The MPD says the event is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and is expected to wrap up at 4:30 p.m.

Spectators and participants are urged to arrive downtown early to allow sufficient time for parking.

Traffic patterns are expected to return to normal by 5:00 p.m., according to officials.

The event is a celebration of the U.S. National Christmas Tree passing through West Virginia on its way to Washington D.C. for the holiday season.

Officials say the event will include a number of attractions, such as photo opportunities, food trucks, crafts, live music, and more.

