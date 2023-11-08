New River Gorge wildfire ‘zero percent contained,’ but no immediate threats present


The wildfires in Fayette County were spanning roughly 800 acres along the New River Gorge as of...
The wildfires in Fayette County were spanning roughly 800 acres along the New River Gorge as of Wednesday morning.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The wildfires in Fayette County spanned roughly 800 acres along the New River Gorge on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the National Park Service (NPS), the fire is currently zero percent contained. However, additional units from across the country are assisting in scouting efforts.

Also assisting in the response are crews from Wayne National Forest in Ohio, State of Pennsylvania Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources, Indiana Dunes National Park, Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, and White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire.

The spokesperson said the fire is currently contained withing the park and presents no immediate threats to people or property at this time. However, crews are monitoring conditions on the ground closely and will provide additional updates as they become available.

Stay with WVVA News on-air and online for the latest on this developing story.

