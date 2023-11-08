Nurse at Sharpe Hospital terminated after murder indictment

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A contract nurse at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston has had her assignment at the hospital terminated after being arrested and charged with murder.

51-year-old Tamra Garvin was co-indicted with her son, Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, on Tuesday and has been charged with murder, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of conspiracy, according to officials at Clay County Circuit Court.

Zachary Trace Garvin-Ward, 21, Birch River was arrested and charged with murder. (Central Regional Jail)

The charges stem from a shooting on Jan. 28, 2023 in which Garvin-Ward fired one shot from a handgun and struck the victim, Cory Tyler Garvin-Ward, in the chest, according to a criminal complaint.

Cory, who was also Zachary’s brother, was later pronounced dead.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said in a release that Garvin was arrested on Tuesday, adding that the incident was not related to Sharpe Hospital.

After Garvin’s arrest, the release says DHHR leadership informed her employer that her assignment at Sharpe Hospital would be terminated, effective as of Nov. 8.

The DHHR further said Garvin “underwent a comprehensive fingerprint-based federal and state background check through WV CARES” and that the “thorough screening revealed no cause for concern.”

Garvin is being held at Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.