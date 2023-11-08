One in custody after chase involving stolen ambulance

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is in custody after a police chase involving a stolen ambulance.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Dept. says deputies were notified of a stolen ambulance early Wednesday morning.

A short chase north on I-77 near Sissonville began after deputies spotted the ambulance.

The driver was taken into custody, officials say.

No other details have been made available at this time.

