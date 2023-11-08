Police: Man charged after more than 600 sexually explicit images of minors found

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after police say more than 600 sexually explicit images of minors were found.

Deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were forwarded a complaint from the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on April 19, 2023 that was filed by Discord, Inc., according to a criminal complaint.

Police say the report from Discord, Inc. said that “on or around” April 18, there was “uploaded material consistent with minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” from an account owned by 27-year-old Ashton Sopuch, of Morgantown.

According to the criminal complaint, the report said records found Sopuch was in “multiple selfie style images” and “pornographic material including the child exploitation material” in addition to a phone number and email address that belonged to Sopuch.

Police then executed a search warrant on Sopuch on June 2 and obtained the cell phone associated with his phone number.

Authorities say that during an interview with Sopuch, he said he has had Discord accounts and that the “device was his and that it has and may still contain material consistent with children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

When the West Virginia State Police’s Digital Forensic Unit examined Sopuch’s device, deputies say they learned that it contained more than 600 images and videos “of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

Sopuch has been charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

