Power outages disrupt businesses and stoplights along Lodgeville Road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A power outage is impacting business and stoplights in the area of Lodgeville Road and Emily Drive.

According to Mon Power’s website, it is currently affecting 144 residents.

They are not sure when it will be back on.

According to the 911 center, crews are currently trying to fix the issue.

Police are on the scene directing traffic.

