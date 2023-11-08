Quick action keeps a fire from spreading

The Nitro Fire Department said it happened at Cross Lanes Unity Apartments.(Nitro Fire Department)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire inside an apartment building was quickly put out Wednesay morning.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. in Cross Lanes.

Firefighters said the sprinkler system put out the fire.

All 27 people inside were forced to leave the building. No one was injured.

Most of those were able to go back in once the building was ventilated.

The Nitro fire chief said the sprinkler system probably saved lives.

Firefighters said the fire started when someone in one of the apartments was smoking while in bed.

