Warmer temperatures come to an end with scattered showers Thursday into Friday
Back to feeling like November!
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s morning lows felt much more seasonable, but high temperatures are still soaring into the 60s-70s. Tomorrow morning will be mild, similar to yesterday morning, but a front wielding scattered rain will drop us back to the 50s for the weekend. Lingering precip on Friday could mean a wintry mix or light snow for highest elevations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.