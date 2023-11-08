Warmer temperatures come to an end with scattered showers Thursday into Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s morning lows felt much more seasonable, but high temperatures are still soaring into the 60s-70s. Tomorrow morning will be mild, similar to yesterday morning, but a front wielding scattered rain will drop us back to the 50s for the weekend. Lingering precip on Friday could mean a wintry mix or light snow for highest elevations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

