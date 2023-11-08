Warmer temperatures come to an end with scattered showers Thursday into Friday

Back to feeling like November!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s morning lows felt much more seasonable, but high temperatures are still soaring into the 60s-70s. Tomorrow morning will be mild, similar to yesterday morning, but a front wielding scattered rain will drop us back to the 50s for the weekend. Lingering precip on Friday could mean a wintry mix or light snow for highest elevations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Fans React To First Game Without Bob Huggins
WVU basketball fans react to first game without Bob Huggins
The Mineral Resources Building on the Evansdale Campus at West Virginia University.
UPDATE: All clear given after bomb threat at WVU
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, they are asking for help identifying the two men...
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men
Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg PD searching for woman who allegedly stabbed teen

Latest News

highs today
Abnormally warm next few days before rain on Thursday
More Mild Conditions on the Way
Above Average Temperatures This Week!
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Wednesday, November 6, 2023.
After today, rain chances will return for the week
Mild Start to the Week
Mild Start to the Week Expected