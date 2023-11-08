WVU Hosts Networking Event For First Gen College Students and Alumni

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -

“Being a first-time college student is kind of scary and I didn’t really have like an older sibling or a parent to rely on. But the cool thing about WVU is there’s so many organizations so the number one message always trying to get to, you know, first generation students or really anybody is to get involved.” Said the WVU Mountaineer.

WVU’s first gen network initiative celebration event allowed students and faculty to share their experiences as first-generation college students.

In part with WVU’s 7th annual first gen celebration week.

Michelle Paden is the program coordinator for the first gen initiatives at WVU and as a first gen alumni herself, she now helps students who are going through similar experiences that she did.

“Being a part of trio programs, the student support services program. That’s why I stayed. When I considered transferring or I was kind of lost and didn’t know if I wanted to continue. They were there to support me and I’m so thankful for them and I want to do that for other first-generation students.”

Many of the speakers at tonight’s event spoke about similar challenges they faced as first gen students such as time management and even how to study for exams.

Michelle says her team works hard to provide first gen students the skills and information to hurdle those common obstacles while stressing the importance of learning from mistakes instead of being frustrated.

“We really focused on that 168 hour a week breaking down those days, and when it feels very overwhelming because they first get here and they’re like, oh, this is easy. And then that first exam rolls around and then maybe some realization comes into play. And so it’s okay if we stumble and that’s the biggest thing that I want to tell students.”

And the biggest takeaway from the first gen alumni tonight was their eagerness to help students going through the same journey they all once did.

“So don’t stay quiet. Ask. We’re all here to help you. " Said Vannesa Cespedes, first gen alumni.

