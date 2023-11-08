WVU Veterans observing Veteran’s Day Weekend

By John Blashke
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As Veterans Day approaches this weekend 5 News is bringing you stories about our local veterans.

5′s John Blashke sat down with service members Wednesday at West Virginia University talking about what the day means to them.

WVU’s Center for Veterans held a breakfast for the schools service members.

Ben Deroos says he’s applying the skills he learned in West Virginia Airforce National Guard towards his degree in aeronautical engineering.

Deroos says he’s grateful for what he got out of his service, but it means a lot to him when others show their appreciation for veterans.

“It’s a way to recognize and appreciate their service that has been going on this country for the past few hundred years through WWII, through Vietnam, through current era, it’s just a way to show appreciation for those who served,” said Deroos.

The WVU Veterans Club hosts events that allow service members to bond with one another such as a recent trip to go white water rafting.

Marine M.P. Wyatt Hudson says it’s important for veterans to support one another with events like this.

“Just coming together because sometimes when you get out of the service you lose that brotherhood and become more isolated so its good to come together at least once a year at least and do something.

Hudson says reaching out to a veteran can go a long way.

The WVU Center for Veterans provides resources to military and their families on campus. WVU was recently ranked the 14th best college in the country and first in Appalachia for veteran support.

Marine Radio Operator Adam Clooly says its also the Marine Corps birthday this Friday and he’s proud of all of his fellow service members.

“I’m really proud of this program and I’m really proud of everyone that’s in this group that comes out to meetings and shows that it’s important to be a veteran student and holds it with a high pride like they did in the military,” said Clooly.

