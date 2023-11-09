1 injured in ceiling collapse

File Image
File Image(HNN)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a ceiling collapse in Barbour County Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the collapse on Norris Ridge Rd. in Philippi at around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Barbour County 911 Center.

911 officials say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Further information has not been released.

