1 injured in ceiling collapse

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a ceiling collapse in Barbour County Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the collapse on Norris Ridge Rd. in Philippi at around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Barbour County 911 Center.

911 officials say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Further information has not been released.

