2 charged after allegedly invading home, killing dog

Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and a woman are being charged after allegedly breaking into a home in Harrison County and shooting the family dog.

34-year-old Gary Arbogast, and 35-year-old Lisa Nutter, both of Jane Lew, conspired to enter a home on Factory St. in Harrison County with a firearm on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Detectives say they entered the home through the garage door and grabbed the family dog.

After a verbal altercation with an occupant, police say Nutter told Arbogast to shoot the dog.

Arbogast then allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim before shooting and killing the dog.

Nutter and Arbogast then left through the garage, firing a round into the fuel tank of a parked motorcycle and then another into the air outside, according to detectives.

Authorities say Nutter and Arbogast then fled the scene, firing another round into an occupied vehicle on the street.

Nutter and Arbogast have both been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, maliciously killing an animal, and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

