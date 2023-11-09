Beverly Ann Stubbs

Beverly Ann Stubbs, 70, of Fairmont passed away on November 8, 2023. Beverly was born a daughter to Lucius Evans and Mardell Smith on November 7, 1953. Beverly was a devout Christian and loved spending time with her family. She was passionate about gardening and cooking for those in the neighborhood. Beverly also enjoyed the holidays and made them special for everyone around her. Beverly will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and love for God. She spent the last 20 years of her life dedicated to God.   In addition to her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by a brother, Walter E Smith, and sisters; Hollis Cook and Marsha Smith. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Stubbs, a son; Shawn Stubbs, daughters; Kimberly (Antonio) Brown, Kolena Smith, Shirlesia Smith, and Zemerea Stubbs. Brothers; Dennis Evans, Jake Smith, and Ricky Smith. Sisters; Stephanie (Rick) Hines, Ladonna Smith, Charlotte Smith, Serina Givens, Vicky Evans, and Charlene Evans. Grandchildren; Dwaine Jr, Dametris, Dominic, Jarius, Keirra, Kianna, Shaun, Meekayla, Dasilas, Ronald, Shaquille, Benjamin, and Kyzhay. As well as 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday November 17th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00pm. A service will begin on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Agape Life Ministries 410 Morgantown Ave, Fairmont, with Minister Kimberly Brown officiating, followed by a burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

