First at 4 Forum: Dr. Mark Manchin

By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Mark Manchin joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the opening of the College of Health and Sciences, the Women’s Golf Team winning back to back championships, and the performance happening at Glenville State University this evening.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

