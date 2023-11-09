Four buildings destroyed in Braxton County fire

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A massive fire destroyed four residential buildings in Gassaway on Tuesday.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started around 5:00 a.m. on November 5th at a home on Birch Street.

The release says that four residential buildings and a pickup truck were damaged by the fire.

Officials say that only one of the buildings was occupied at the time, being used by the WV Department of Highways for an area project.

WV State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators say the cause of the fire is as of now undetermined and remains under investigation.

