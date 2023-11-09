Health Access receives 2 donation checks

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Health Access received two donation checks today in Bridgeport.

The first stop was at Johnson Elementary School were Kim Olivio’s third grade class presented the free clinic with a fifty dollar check. 

The class had won the money in a contest to collect Halloween candy for the school’s Trunk or Treat, then decided to donate to money to Health Access.

“It means everything to have their support,” said Josh Brown, Executive Director of Health Access. “Our clinic is completely community supported. That they would understand the importance of taking care of their neighbors already means everything and ensures that our clinic is going to be around for a long time and we’re in really good hands.”

The next stop was next door at Wayne Jamison Field where the Bridgeport High All-Sports Boosters presented Health Access with a $550 check in honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month. 

Health Access provides free breast cancer screening to its patients. 

The money was raised through the sale of pink cookies from Great Harvest Bakery at home football games.

“It was just fitting for the month for Breast Cancer Awareness,” said Sam Olivio, President of BHS All-Sports Boosters. “We just thought it would be a great cause and a great opportunity to do something nice for the community.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating
Tamra Garvin
Nurse at Sharpe Hospital terminated after murder indictment
Michael Stemple
Man charged with beating, threatening to kill 3 children while babysitting them
Mannington Middle School
Mannington Middle School football coach suspended, charged with battery

Latest News

Health Access receives 2 donation checks
Health Access receives 2 donation checks
Michael Moranelli's Thursday Evening Forecast | November 9th, 2023
Tyler Carroll was seriously injured after being hit along I-79 South near mile marker 59 around...
Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County
West Virginia’s oldest VFW prepares for Veteran’s Day parade in Clarksburg