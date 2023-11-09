Hunters required to have deer examined in 4 West Virginia counties

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources are reminding hunters in four counties across West Virginia of a deer examination requirement.

Officials say deer that are harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties on Nov. 20-21 must be brought to a designated station for carcass examination by WVDNR personnel.

All data collected from deer carcass examinations will help WVDNR biologists gather information about the physical characteristics and age of harvested deer and better manage the state’s deer population, according to officials.

Examination stations will be open on Nov. 20-21, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Barbour County Junior Fire Department: 331 Row Ave., Belington, WV 26250 Longview One Stop: 6861 Buckhannon Rd., Volga, WV 26238 Nestorville Community Church: 406 Robinson Rd., Philippi, WV 26416 (Directly across from Nestorville Service Station) Mattchew’s Bar and Grill: 20305 Barbour Co. Hwy., Philippi, WV 26416 Barbour County Fairgrounds: 227 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV 26250

Jackson County Kenna Exxon: WV-34 Kenna, WV 25248 C-Mart: 425 North Church St. Ripley, WV 25271 Turkey Fork Grocery: 15 Co. Rd. 7 and Turkey Fork Rd., Sandyville, WV 25275 C-Mart: 8069 Ripley Rd., Cottageville, WV 25239 Old and New Sports: 813 Washington St., Ravenswood, WV 26164

Mason County Sandhill Foodmart: 4107 Sandhill Rd., Point Pleasant, WV 25550 New Haven Marathon: 605 5th St., New Haven, WV 25265 Leon General, LLC: 27523 Charleston Rd., Leon, WV 25123 Jerry’s Run Food Mart: 30575 Huntington Rd., Apple Grove, WV 25502

Upshur County Dean’s Variety Mart: 66 Mount Nebo Rd., Buckhannon, WV 26201 Tractor Supply Co.: 120 Garden Fresh Plaza Dr., Buckhannon, WV 26201 WVDNR District 3 Office: 163 Wildlife Rd., French Creek, WV 26218



The WVDNR also reminds hunters that they are still required to check their deer online, at a license agent or by calling 1-844-982-4325.

Hunters who still need to purchase a hunting license and deer stamp should do so before the deer firearms season starts on Nov. 20 here.

