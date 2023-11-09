Karen Sue Sloboda

Karen Sue Sloboda
Karen Sue Sloboda(Karen Sue Sloboda)
By Master Control
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Karen Sue Sloboda, 79 years old, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023. She was born on April 13, 1944, in Marion County, West Virginia. Karen was a proud graduate of Monongah High School and dedicated her career to Westinghouse and North American Phillips.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Anthony “Spike” Goush, and her mother, Norma Goush. She is survived by her son, Brian, daughter-in-law, Sami Jo, and cherished grandchildren, Rachel, Anthony, and Sam.

The family has entrusted Domico Funeral Home with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.domicofh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation or Friends of WVU Army ROTC.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating
Tamra Garvin
Nurse at Sharpe Hospital terminated after murder indictment
Michael Stemple
Man charged with beating, threatening to kill 3 children while babysitting them
Crews respond to crash on I-79 in Marion County
Crews respond to crash on I-79 in Marion County

Latest News

Franklin D. Simons
Franklin D. Simons
Angela Dawn "Angie" Sharp
Angela Dawn “Angie” Sharp
Joseph Samuel Barker, III
Joseph Samuel Barker, III
Thomas Buster “Tom” Clevenger
Thomas Buster “Tom” Clevenger