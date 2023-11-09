Karen Sue Sloboda, 79 years old, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023. She was born on April 13, 1944, in Marion County, West Virginia. Karen was a proud graduate of Monongah High School and dedicated her career to Westinghouse and North American Phillips.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Anthony “Spike” Goush, and her mother, Norma Goush. She is survived by her son, Brian, daughter-in-law, Sami Jo, and cherished grandchildren, Rachel, Anthony, and Sam.

The family has entrusted Domico Funeral Home with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.domicofh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation or Friends of WVU Army ROTC.

