Mannington Middle School football coach suspended by Marion County BOE

Allegedly suspended for striking a player on an opposing team.
Mannington Middle School
Mannington Middle School(WDTV)
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education has suspended Vladimir Jean-Phileppe, a football coach at Mannington Middle School for allegedly striking a student on an opposing team.

Details about the incident were not made public during the meeting. No mention was made to the date when the incident occurred. The Board discussed Jean-Phileppe’s name during the meeting, but only called for a vote on his suspension (vote occurs at 56:41 during meeting, linked at bottom of article). The vote passed unanimously.

School Superintendent Donna Heston confirmed these details with WDTV today, and noted that Jean-Phileppe is a member of the coaching staff, not the head coach of the team. She confirmed that the suspension is indefinite, and declined further comment on the matter at this time.

This is a developing story - stick with 5 News for updates.

https://marionboe.new.swagit.com/videos/280422

