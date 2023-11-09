Mannington Middle School football coach suspended by Marion County BOE

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education has suspended Vladimir Jean-Phileppe, a football coach at Mannington Middle School for allegedly striking a student on an opposing team.

Details about the incident were not made public during the meeting. No mention was made to the date when the incident occurred. The Board discussed Jean-Phileppe’s name during the meeting, but only called for a vote on his suspension (vote occurs at 56:41 during meeting, linked at bottom of article). The vote passed unanimously.

School Superintendent Donna Heston confirmed these details with WDTV today, and noted that Jean-Phileppe is a member of the coaching staff, not the head coach of the team. She confirmed that the suspension is indefinite, and declined further comment on the matter at this time.

This is a developing story - stick with 5 News for updates.

