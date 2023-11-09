More Mountain Snow Chances

Mountain counties in NCWV expect to see snow showers for a second week in a row
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a week where most areas saw high temperatures in the 70s there are chances for snow tomorrow morning in the mountain counties. As a cold front crosses over today, cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend, and with chances for rain showers tomorrow across NCWV, those cooler temperatures will support chances for snow showers in elevations higher than 3000ft. Some accumulation could be expected in the highest ridges. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

