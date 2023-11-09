More than $2M in unclaimed property returned in October, Treasurer Moore says

stock photo.
stock photo.(MGN)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLSETON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Office of State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced that it has returned more than $2 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses, and organizations in the month of October.

Moore said “We had a strong month of returns driven by more people checking our database and filing claims. We continue to encourage people to visit our website – www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov – to see if our Office is holding any money for you.”

The Office claims to have paid out $2,069,522 over the course of 2,634 claims in October alone.

In this fiscal year, the Office claims to have paid almost $8.9 million in unclaimed property claims, which puts them on track to beat last year’s record-breaking $26 million returned during that fiscal year.

Moore says that due to improvements in unclaimed property laws, the Office now has more than $400 million worth of unclaimed property in their databases, with record amounts of new listings coming in constantly. “That’s why it’s so important for everyone to keep checking our website to see if we’re holding anything for you”.

More information about the unclaimed property program is available at www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating
Tamra Garvin
Nurse at Sharpe Hospital terminated after murder indictment
Michael Stemple
Man charged with beating, threatening to kill 3 children while babysitting them
Mannington Middle School
Mannington Middle School football coach suspended, charged with battery

Latest News

West Virginia’s oldest VFW prepares for Veteran’s Day parade in Clarksburg
Credit: Senator Joe Manchin on YouTube
Sen. Manchin will not seek reelection in 2024
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Thursday that he will not seek re-election to the...
Sen. Manchin will not seek reelection in 2024
Photo of Charles Ray Blevins. Taken 2/27/2019
U.S. Marshals searching for West Virginia man wanted for murder in Kentucky