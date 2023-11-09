More than $2M in unclaimed property returned in October, Treasurer Moore says

CHARLSETON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Office of State Treasurer Riley Moore has announced that it has returned more than $2 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses, and organizations in the month of October.

Moore said “We had a strong month of returns driven by more people checking our database and filing claims. We continue to encourage people to visit our website – www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov – to see if our Office is holding any money for you.”

The Office claims to have paid out $2,069,522 over the course of 2,634 claims in October alone.

In this fiscal year, the Office claims to have paid almost $8.9 million in unclaimed property claims, which puts them on track to beat last year’s record-breaking $26 million returned during that fiscal year.

Moore says that due to improvements in unclaimed property laws, the Office now has more than $400 million worth of unclaimed property in their databases, with record amounts of new listings coming in constantly. “That’s why it’s so important for everyone to keep checking our website to see if we’re holding anything for you”.

More information about the unclaimed property program is available at www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov.

