Multi-car crash shuts down I-79 in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash in Marion County Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the three-car accident on I-79 South near mile marker 133 at around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

911 officials say the crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-79. As of this article’s publication, the roadway remains shut down.

As of 4:40 p.m., officials say nobody involved in the accident has been taken to the hospital.

Responding agencies include West Virginia State Police, Marion County Rescue Squad and Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Further information has not been released.

