National Signing Day - highlights from East Fairmont, Morgantown, and University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - National Signing Day brought 18 athletes from 3 schools to sign their letters of intent earlier today - you can find all the interviews from each of the student-athletes here, with the on-air recap above.

(NOTE: interviews are in the upload process. Check back later if the you don’t see an interview here, as they will be uploaded through the night)

Breanna Waldron - WV Wesleyan Swim

Kierstyn Maxey - Slippery Rock University

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.