National Signing Day - highlights from East Fairmont, Morgantown, and University
18 athletes from the 3 schools sign today.
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - National Signing Day brought 18 athletes from 3 schools to sign their letters of intent earlier today - you can find all the interviews from each of the student-athletes here, with the on-air recap above.
(NOTE: interviews are in the upload process. Check back later if the you don’t see an interview here, as they will be uploaded through the night)
Breanna Waldron - WV Wesleyan Swim
Kierstyn Maxey - Slippery Rock University
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.