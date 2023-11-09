National Signing Day - highlights from East Fairmont, Morgantown, and University

18 athletes from the 3 schools sign today.
Sophia Balko signs for Kent St. University - WDTV Sports
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - National Signing Day brought 18 athletes from 3 schools to sign their letters of intent earlier today - you can find all the interviews from each of the student-athletes here, with the on-air recap above.

(NOTE: interviews are in the upload process. Check back later if the you don’t see an interview here, as they will be uploaded through the night)

Breanna Waldron - WV Wesleyan Swim

Kierstyn Maxey - Slippery Rock University

