Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Colton Hall, RB/LB/1B, Gilmer County HS

Ran for 226 yards and 4 TDs in final football game at Gilmer County.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, we’ve selected Colton Hall from Gilmer County HS as the Peoples Bank Player of the Week!

Hall ran for 226 yards and 4 touchdowns as Gilmer County beat South Harrison 34-20, giving the Titans a 6-4 final record in a great year for the program.

Hear more from Hall on his senior football season in the video above, along with his thoughts on signing a scholarship offer to play baseball at Glenville State, as we interviewed him during his signing day!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating
Tamra Garvin
Nurse at Sharpe Hospital terminated after murder indictment
Michael Stemple
Man charged with beating, threatening to kill 3 children while babysitting them
Mannington Middle School
Mannington Middle School football coach suspended, charged with battery

Latest News

Mannington Middle School
Mannington Middle School football coach suspended, charged with battery
Sophia Balko signs for Kent St. University - WDTV Sports
National Signing Day - highlights from East Fairmont, Morgantown, and University
Lauren Fields lines up to sink first career basket at WVU - WDTV Sports
Mark Kellogg gets first win, WVU downs Loyola MD 74-39
Former WVU head coach Bob Huggins - WDTV Sports
Bob Huggins speaks on resignation, departure from WVU