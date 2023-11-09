Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Colton Hall, RB/LB/1B, Gilmer County HS
Ran for 226 yards and 4 TDs in final football game at Gilmer County.
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, we’ve selected Colton Hall from Gilmer County HS as the Peoples Bank Player of the Week!
Hall ran for 226 yards and 4 touchdowns as Gilmer County beat South Harrison 34-20, giving the Titans a 6-4 final record in a great year for the program.
Hear more from Hall on his senior football season in the video above, along with his thoughts on signing a scholarship offer to play baseball at Glenville State, as we interviewed him during his signing day!
