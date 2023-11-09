Police investigating multiple dead cats found in Westover

By Caine Pittman
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents say stray cats are turning up dead in the City of Westover, and it’s causing quite a stir. Residents say the cats are a problem.

“There is extremely a lot of cats, especially by the church. I’ve got a few that hang out in my yard, a black and white ones, a black one that hangs out here. So, yeah, there everywhere,” said Billy Turk, a Westover resident.

Local animal management agencies have used TNR, which stands for Trap, Neuter, and Release, to keep the hundreds of stray cats around Morgantown and Westover population down,

Pat Smyth with Mountaineers for Mutts, says humans are at fault, and it is shocking cats could be being harmed.

“This is a man-made problem. These are domestic animals who were let down by people, and I think we owe it to them to do at least TNR. To at least keep them from overpopulating, and I think we should let them live their lives,” said Smyth.

Many residents who live on Dunkard Ave. and Snyder St. want a solution to stray cats, but they also want whoever is potentially harming the cats to be punished due to the heinous nature of the crime.

“Who would do something like that to a living being unless they have such hatred, which I don’t know who would around here. I have been here three and half years, and my neighbors over there wouldn’t. I don’t, so I think it’s a hate thing,” said Turk.

WDTV contacted the Westover Police Department for comments about cats possibly being poisoned. The department said they had no comment at this time.

