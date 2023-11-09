Rainy morning leads to declining temperatures

By Friday, it’ll feel like November again.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another morning this week that started off very warm thanks to a strong southerly flow... only this time, it’s lead to some rain, and will eventually lead to cooler temperatures. A bit more precip tomorrow will fall as rain for most, but the mountains are likely to see it differently. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

