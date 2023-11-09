Scattered Showers Tomorrow Lead to Cooler Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a week of temperatures up and around 70 degrees, we will finally see temperatures cool down for the weekend as a cold front crosses. That will lead to an increase in cloud coverage and chances for scattered showers starting tomorrow with cooler temperatures to follow starting on Friday. The good news is that high pressure builds in for the weekend leading to clear and dry conditions leading into next week. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

