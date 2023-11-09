West Virginia’s oldest VFW prepares for Veteran’s Day parade in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s oldest VFW is right here in Clarksburg. VFW 573 has been a staple in the local community for over a century; next month the organization turns 102 year’s old; and it wouldn’t be possible without the service and loyalty of the brothers in arms who spend time there.

" Now I wasn’t here when we first started, (laughter in background) I just wanted everyone that’s watching this to know that I wasn’t here. Even though some people might say yes”

Jim Talarico has been a proud serving member of VFW 573; and has held just about every office you can hold in the organization. Talarico first enlisted in 1968 after initially being drafted to the Vietnam war; now Talarico is committed to serving his fellow veteran’s and ensuring others know the importance of November 11th.

“Our country is what it is because of veterans. A lot of people get veteran’s day mixed up with memorial day. Memorial day is for those who are deceased. Veteran’s is, I don’t want to say for the ones that are alive, but it’s for the veterans who are here. We want to remember those veteran’s who have done so much for our country.”

Veteran’s gives other the chance to show appreciation to these sometimes-forgotten hero’s. However, to Talarico and other veteran’s its about the bond that comes with serving in the armed forces.

" It’s me, it’s all my brothers who I served with and who have served over the years in our military. It’s a brotherhood and it never ends.”

The Veteran’s Day Parade kicks off tomorrow at 12 pm in Downtown Clarksburg.

