Wildfires in New River Gorge appear to be spreading


The wildfires along the New River Gorge appeared to be spreading on Thursday.
The wildfires along the New River Gorge appeared to be spreading on Thursday.(Bethany Griffith)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. (WVVA) -The wildfires along the New River Gorge appeared to be spreading on Thursday.

According to National Park Service (NPS) spokesperson, the fires are currently spanning more than a thousand acres, up from 800 acres on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said there is a “confined, containment suppression strategy in place to keep firefighters safe.”

Additional crews from the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Service arrived on Thursday to assist. There is also a helicopter from Elkins being used to ensure there are no threats to life or property.

Currently, the NPS spokesperson is urging visitors to avoid the War Ridge area of the park.

WVVA News will continue to monitor conditions closely with updates as they become available.

See past reporting here: New River Gorge wildfire ‘zero percent contained,’ but no immediate threats present (wvva.com)

