Bridgeport set to take next step in filling city manager position

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been more than three months since Bridgeport had an official city manager.

On Monday, who will fill the position on a permanent basis will be a little bit clearer.

Mayor Andy Lang said an update on the process involving the hiring of a top administrator for the city will be a key part of this Monday’s Bridgeport City Council meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Complex.

There is no work session scheduled.

What is scheduled under the new business portion of the agenda is to “discuss and act on the City Manager Position.”

Lang said it is doubtful that any action will be taken on the matter.

“There’s nothing exactly new that has happened. What we’re going to do is go over the potential advertisement that we’re going to use and the process we hope to follow,” said Lang. “From there we hope to begin looking at candidates in late December and continue into January and even February. We’ll have discussion with our human resources department about that so, outside of perhaps approving the advertisement and where we advertise, there will be nothing acted on.”

This is the third time since 2019 Bridgeport has had a search for a new city manager. The three searches came after Kim Haws served for nearly two decades, beginning in 1999.

Haws, the current Morgantown city manager, was replaced by Randy Wetmore in 2019. Newton replaced Wetmore, who retired, in May of 2022. He served until his resignation on July 31,2023.

When replacing Haws and Wetmore, the city hired a consulting firm to handle the search. This time, the search will be done in house.

“Part of the reason to go this direction is prior to this we didn’t have a full-time HR person on board. We have that with Jordan (Hill), and his background helps tremendously,” said Lang. “We’ve also had a consultant lead us through the process twice, and both times it was done the same. They’ve kind of shown us how to do that.

“Another possible benefit is we may find something in a candidate a consultant may have missed. Not anything bad about the consultant work we’ve had, but perhaps someone in house will see something about a candidate very beneficial to Bridgeport that a local person would recognize,” Lang continued. “Having our HR staff available makes all of that possible.”

Lang said the timeline he hopes to see is a person named city manager by the end of February. He said even if that timeline happens, it could be a few weeks to more than a month before the person takes over. Lang also said if the right person is not found the first time around, the process can be started over.

“We can do that because our department heads run the city and are more than capable of handling things. Add to that (Police Chief and Interim City Manager) Mark (Rogers) is doing a great job with the city manager responsibilities and it provides flexibility if it is required,” said Lang.

