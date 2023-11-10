Captain Brian Starn officially sworn in as Fire Chief following Chief Simmons Retirement

By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday morning Captain Brian Starn was sworn in as Fire Chief after serving as Interim Fire Chief for the last several months.

Chief Starn has served with the Fairmont Fire Department for 25 years and follows in his father Rick Starn’s footsteps, who also served as Fairmont Fire Chief from 2000 to 2003.

His predecessor, Chief Ed Simmons, retired in June of this year after serving the community for 30 years as Fire Chief.

Starn noted that the department is still in a transitional phase, and getting acclimated to the role will be a process.

“This is an opportunity to serve on another level,” Starn said. “At the rank of firefighter, you’re serving on the front-line level, and that’s very rewarding, and as times goes on, you move up through the ranks and serve in different capacities. I just felt that I had something to offer in this position, and I wanted to do everything I could to work for the citizens.”

