Christmas comes early in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It may be a little early to claim it’s the most wonderful time of year, but don’t tell the people in Morgantown that because they’re bring the holiday season in early for a great cause and great big guest.

“I agree it is a little too early to celebrate Christmas when there’s leaves on the trees but there is a reason for that. Every year the Capital Christmas tree is chosen from a national forest and this year is special because the tree comes from the Mon National Forest. So, we are bucking the trend on Christmas and we welcome the tree and it’s an honor to celebrate it.”

The 63 foot tall, Norway Spruce will be parked on High Street from 2:30 to 4:30 PM on Saturday. This gives locals a chance to sign it’s banner, get some pictures, and see it off on it’s way to Washington

“After the Capital Christmas tree leaves Morgantown it’s heading east. I know it will pass through Harper’s Ferry and then it will be installed on the west lawn of the U.S. Capital. One thing that’s neat about the tree is that it has to look great from all angles, so it was narrowed down in a selection process and we’re so pleased that a West Virginian tree was chosen to represent us at the capital.”

Getting in the holiday spirit is also the goal of Saturday’s event and spectators will have the opportunity to do just that. Whether their enjoying hot chocolate, singing some of your favorite Christmas tunes, and taking part in a 53-year-old tradition that started right here in the Mountain State.

“It’s a full circle moment for our state and our community. The tradition of choosing a capital tree from the forest started in 1970 and the first tree did come from the Mon National Forest. It’s been 47 years since a tree has come from that forest so, (it’s been) a long time coming. We’re really excited about the opportunity to celebrate another tree from West Virginia.”

