Crews continue to battle New River Gorge forest fire

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Steep Valley Fire in the New River Gorge National Park continues to burn, already consuming 1,550 acres.

According to the National Park Service, 37 firefighters were still on the scene Thursday, but only 11 percent of the fire has been contained in steep, rugged terrain.

The fire remains within the park boundaries in the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas. The War Ridge Campground is currently closed as well as the access road beyond the campground.

Crews have built a fire line from that campground south towards the New River. Today, crews will focus on maintaining and improving fire lines.

“We appreciate the response from so many cooperating agencies,” said New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Superintendent Charles Sellars in an update on the fire. “We will continue to work together to contain the fire safely and efficiently.”

Sellars said that, to date, there has been one minor injury to a firefighter.

The rain and humidity have helped slow the fire, the update said, but that rain is expected to move out of the region later today.

The fire was discovered on Monday at around 2 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas of the park remain closed. (New River Gorge National Park and Preserve)

