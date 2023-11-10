Dirt biker dies after accident with pickup truck

CORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a dirt biker died in an accident involving a pickup truck on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to the accident on Henderson Hollow Rd. in Core on Thursday at around 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the MCSO.

Authorities say the driver of a dirt bike was traveling East on a single lane, gravel road and noticed a pickup truck traveling West.

The release says the driver of the dirt bike then lost control and fell into the roadway, separated from the bike.

The driver of the pickup truck tried to avoid the accident but struck the fallen dirt biker, according to the MCSO.

Police say the dirt biker was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the names of those involved in the accident are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the MCSO.

Responding agencies include deputies from the MCSO, a reconstructionist, Monongalia EMS, and the Cassville VFD.

Further information has not been released.

