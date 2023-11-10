Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Judge Stone

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Monongalia County to be displayed at half-staff for former Judge Robert Brand Stone.

Gov. Justice says the flags must be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday, Nov. 11 to commemorate the distinguished life and service of Judge Stone.

Judge Stone passed away on Monday, Nov. 6 at the age of 79.

In 1971, Judge Stone was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, serving in this position until 1974.

In 1981, he served as the assistant prosecuting attorney in Monongalia County.

Judge Stone was appointed judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit by Governor Arch Moore in 1985.

He was subsequently elected as the Circuit Court Judge of Monongalia County in 1986, 1992, and 2000.

During his time as a Circuit Court Judge, he also served as Chief Justice for many of those years.

Judge Stone retired in 2008 but continued to serve as a senior status judge until his death.

