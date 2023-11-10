Governor Justice responds to Senator Manchin’s decision to not seek re-election

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Senator Manchin’s departure from the Senate stands to shake up the political landscape not only in West Virginia, but across the country.

The senior senator’s seat may be Republicans’ best chance to flip control of the Senate, where Democrats hold only a one-vote majority. With Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, repeatedly polling ahead of Congressman Alex Mooney, the Republican Governor stands a strong chance of becoming the state’s next Senator.

A spokesperson for the Justice campaign released a statement on behalf of the candidate on Thursday, saying “Senator Joe Manchin and I have not always agreed on policy and politics, but we’re both lifelong West Virginians who love this state beyond belief, and I respect and thank him for his many years of public service.”

At a celebration for the Greenbrier West Football team headed to the playoffs on Thursday evening, WVVA News asked Gov. Justice about how he envisions his role as a Senator if elected.

“There’s constant turmoil in D.C. and disrespect for others. I don’t think we should be doing that. I’m going to bring my conservative values and I’m going to stand strong for them. That’s all there is to it. I’m not there for me. I’m going to stand rock solid on the standards and principles I run on every day.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump appeared to take credit for Senator Manchin’s retirement in a statement on Thursday, saying “because I endorsed Big Jim Justice of West Virginia for the U.S. Senate, and he has taken a commanding lead, Democrat Joe Manchin has decided not to seek re-election. Looking good for Big Jim!”

