House Call: What if your child is sick

1). What can I do if my child gets sick?

Talk to your doctor right away if you are worried about your child’s illness.

This is especially important if your child is at higher risk for flu complications.

Make sure your child gets plenty of rest and drinks enough fluids.

If your child is diagnosed with the flu, the CDC recommends that you keep your child at home for at least 24 hours after a fever is gone and symptoms have improved or resolved. (The fever should be gone without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.) A fever is defined as 100°F (37.8°C)* or higher.

2). What medicine are appropriate for children in treating the flu?

Antiviral drugs are prescription medicines that can be used to treat flu illness. These medications can shorten your child’s illness and make it milder, and these can prevent serious complications that could result in a hospital stay. Antiviral treatment of the flu works best when given as soon as possible, ideally 1-2 days after flu symptoms develop. Antiviral drugs are recommended to treat flu in people who are very sick, people who are in the hospital, or people who are at higher risk of serious flu complications. Antivirals can be given to most children and pregnant women.

3). What if my child seems very sick?

Even healthy children can get very sick from flu. If your child is experiencing the following emergency warning signs, you should go to the emergency room:

Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Bluish lips or face

Ribs pulling in with each breath

Chest pain

Severe muscle pain (child refuses to walk)

Dehydration (no urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying)

Not alert or interacting when awake

Seizures

Fever above 104°F

In children less than 12 weeks, any fever

Fever or cough that improve, but then return or worsen

Worsening of chronic medical conditions

This list is not all inclusive. Please make sure you consult with your medical provider for any other symptom that is severe or concerning.

