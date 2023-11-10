Justice to speak at Fairmont State’s second Police Academy graduation

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice is set to address the newest editions to West Virginia’s Law Enforcement in person during the graduation ceremony of Farimont State University’s second cohort of Police Academy cadets on Thursday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m. in the Feaster Center.

“I want to thank Governor Justice for recognizing the accomplishments of these twenty-five cadets with his attendance,” said Director of the Police Academy Dr. John Schultz. “Over the last sixteen weeks, these men and women have grown in leadership, self-discipline, and character and will serve the eighteen communities across West Virginia with pride.”

The second class of cadets is comprised of 25 individuals from 18 different West Virginia law enforcement agencies who met the rigorous physical and mental requirements to be admitted to the Police Academy. During their 16-week training cadets stay on campus in Pence Hall and spend their days doing physical training, attending courses in criminal law and procedure, learning basic and advanced policing procedures, training with firearms and more. They also learn interpersonal skills related to improving the relationship between police officers and the communities they serve.

“We are honored to celebrate the second class of graduating Police Academy Cadets, and thankful that Governor Justice will join us in paying tribute to these hard-working men and women,” said Fairmont State President Dr. Mike Davis. “I have the utmost confidence that these cadets will go on to faithfully serve their communities.”

After completing the program and meeting state testing requirements, graduates will be fully prepared to work in the state of West Virginia as Certified Law Enforcement Officers. They will leave Fairmont State with the practical, procedural, relational, and physical skills necessary to perform their duties as officers.

The academy is open to degree-seeking and non-degree-seeking students who are interested in becoming a certified law enforcement officer in the state of West Virginia. In addition to being “job ready” for hire by municipal police and county sheriff’s departments as well as various other State agencies with law enforcement responsibilities, graduates will be excellently prepared for graduate study in Criminal Justice or related fields.

Applications for the Spring 2024 Police Academy class are now open and will remain open until January 8, 2024.

Learn more about the Fairmont State Police Academy by visiting www.fairmontstate.edu/policeacademy.

