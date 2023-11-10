Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s Christmas tour kicks off in Clarksburg

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV/WSAZ) - Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 13th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour is back with performances throughout the month of December in West Virginia and Kentucky.

The 2023 Christmas tour will feature Murphy crooning his way through Christmas classics and fan favorites.

Landau’s special guest for the 2023 Home For The Holidays tour will be fellow West Virginian, Kamron Lawson.

Tickets for the “Landau Home For The Holidays” tour are available here.

Landau’s Home For The Holidays tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, toy to the show of their choice to contribute to Landau’s annual “Kids Joy Toy Drive.” Each attendee who donates will receive a digital copy of Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” full-length album of holiday classics.

Landau’s 13th Annual 2023 Home For The Holidays Tour will stop in the following cities:

Saturday, December 2nd Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg, WV

Thursday, December 7th Scottish Rite Auditorium, Charleston WV

Friday, December 8th Ludlow Theatre, Ludlow KY

Saturday, December 9th Coalfield Jamboree, Logan WV

Thursday, December 14th Blennerhassett School Auditorium, Parkersburg, WV

Friday, December 15th Foundry Theatre, Huntington WV

Saturday, December 16th Historic Fayette Theater, Fayetteville WV

Sunday, December 17th Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg WV

The tour stop at the Robinson Grand in Clarksburg is part of Clarksburg’s Winterfest.

“We love that Landau comes back to West Virginia every holiday to celebrate in the state that means so much to him,” said Jason A Young, program manager at The Robinson Grand. “His show last year was a perfect culmination for Clarksburg’s WinterFest and we are expecting the same again.”

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket office at 855-773-6283.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.