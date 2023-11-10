Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation receives big donation

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local couple donated over $25,000 to the Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation.

The goal of 4-H clubs is to help teach children life skills such as teamwork, leadership, health, and other skills. That’s precisely the reason Steve and Dinah Hannah donated the money.

“These kids that are here today are going through a training session. They’ll be leaders in the county and the state for years to come. It’s just a great background for young folks,” said Steve Hannah.

The money will go toward helping multiple programs and keeping up with the foundation’s property so they can continue to help serve the area’s youth.

