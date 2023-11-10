Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation receives big donation

By Caine Pittman
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local couple donated over $25,000 to the Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation.

The goal of 4-H clubs is to help teach children life skills such as teamwork, leadership, health, and other skills. That’s precisely the reason Steve and Dinah Hannah donated the money.

“These kids that are here today are going through a training session. They’ll be leaders in the county and the state for years to come. It’s just a great background for young folks,” said Steve Hannah.

The money will go toward helping multiple programs and keeping up with the foundation’s property so they can continue to help serve the area’s youth.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Mannington Middle School
Mannington Middle School football coach suspended, charged with battery
Hunters required to have deer examined in 4 West Virginia counties
File photo of police lights.
2 charged after allegedly invading home, killing dog
Human remains found in Harrison County, WVSP investigating

Latest News

Trinity Christian School honors veterans with Celebration
Trinity Christian School honors veterans with celebration
Lewis County 4-H Youth Foundation receives big donation
Trinity Christian School hosts Veterans Day celebration
First at 4 Forum: Light Up Our City
First at 4 Forum: Light Up Our City